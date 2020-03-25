SINGAPORE – Four more Filipinos tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore, the country's Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Wednesday, March 25, as the city-state saw its biggest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day.

This brings to 19 the number of Filipinos with the coronavirus in Singapore.

In its bulletin on Wednesday, the MOH said two of these Filipinos are linked to a new cluster of coronavirus cases involving a preschool. These Filipino coronavirus patients – both of them females, aged 36 and 26 – are staff members of PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Fengshan Block 126.

Another Filipino who recently tested positive for the coronavirus is a 38-year-old female work pass holder, who is a contact of an earlier coronavirus case.

The fourth Filipino on Wednesday's list is a 27-year-old male work pass holder who is classified as an imported case. He recently visited the Philippines.

Here are details provided by the MOH on the new coronavirus patients from the Philippines:

Case 585

Female, 38 years old, Filipino

Singapore work pass holder

Local linked case

Contact of Case 523

Confirmed on March 24

Confined at KK Women's and Children's Hospital

Case 604

Female, 36 years old, Filipino

Singapore long-term pass holder

Local case linked to PCF Sparkletots Preschool

Confirmed on March 24

Confined at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases

Case 617

Female, 26 years old, Filipino

Singapore work pass holder

Local case linked to PCF Sparkletots Preschool

Confirmed on March 25

Confined at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases

Case 625

Male, 27 years old, Filipino

Singapore work pass holder

Imported case

Recent travel history: Philippines

Confirmed on March 25

Confined at Changi General Hospital

Other Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore include two domestic workers under the same employer, who also tested positive for COVID-19; and a number of individuals who recently visited the Philippines, including a 9-year-old boy.

The new Filipino cases come as Singapore on Wednesday saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus patients. The city-state reported 73 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 38 cases are imported and 35 are local.

Singapore has had a total of 631 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. Of this number, two have died, 17 remain in critical condition, and 160 have fully recovered. Most are stable and improving. – Rappler.com