DAGUPAN CITY – A person under investigation (PUI), described as a department head in the local government of Lingayen, died on Wednesday, March 25, at a hospital here before the results of his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test came out.

The PUI was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after experiencing difficulty in breathing, according to Dr. Anna de Guzman, Pangasinan Provincial Health Officer.

De Guzman also said the PUI had diabetes and hypertension, “making him very vulnerable” to the viral infection.

The PUI was said to have gone to Metro Manila on March 14 and returned to Lingayen the next day where he attended a department heads’ meeting. He, however, left before the meeting was over because he was not feeling well.

Citing the account of the patient’s family, De Guzman said that he refused to be taken to the hospital despite having flu-like symptoms, such as cough and fever. He was rushed to the hospital only when he had breathing difficulties, de Guzman said.

The patient’s swab test result is set to come out next week.

Because of the PUI’s death, Lingayen Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil placed Barangay Libsong West under extreme enhanced community quarantine. The patient was a resident of the barangay.

On the strength of Executive Order No. 026, Bataoil said that no one is allowed to enter or leave the premises of the barangay (village) and all residents are “ordered to be on strict home quarantine.” It added that residents may only go out to buy food and medicine.

A 68-year-old balikbayan from the United States died on Wednesday, March 18, also in Dagupan without having confirmed her COVID-19 test result.

As of 7pm of Wednesday, the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office has recorded four positive cases – two of whom have died; 11 PUIs remain in the hospital; and 61, 803 persons under monitoring (PUMs) are still undergoing the 14-day quarantine. –Rappler.com