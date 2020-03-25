MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Container Port (MICP) was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, March 24, after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25, that the whole building was being disinfected and that it had coordinated with health authorities on contact tracing.

Personnel who had direct contact with the COVID-19 patient were advised to go on self-quarantine and would be closely monitored by the BOC Internal Administration Group.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero directed MICP offices that are not affected “to function normally which include vessel boarding, examination of goods, and X-ray examination, among others,” the BOC said.

“Further, all MICP importation will still be processed by its personnel and employees,” the BOC said.

The BOC advised stakeholders to do online transactions through the BOC website.

They can use the Customer Care Portal (CCP) to submit their documents and process their transactions, and the Goods Declaration and Verification System (GDVS) to monitor the status of their shipments, the bureau said.

Guerrero also ordered the Port of Manila to assist MICP personnel while the port was being disinfected. – Rappler.com