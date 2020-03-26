MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr is currently waiting for his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test results since he started feeling “unwell” after a recent trip to Spain.

On Thursday, March 26, Senator Imee Marcos, Bongbong’s sister, belied rumors spreading on social media that her brother is already intubated in a hospital after acquiring the fast-spreading disease.

The senator told PTV-4 her brother is “unwell” and is currently resting at home. But she confirmed that he already got swabbed and is waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. (READ: When should you get tested for coronavirus?)

“Hindi pa kami nagkikita ni Bongbong kasi last week, dumating galing sa Spain yata. Eh masama ‘yong lagay. Dire-diretso sa bahay. Wala naman daw pupuntahan na quarantine. Eh after a few days, nagpa-test na siya kasi parang pangit na ‘yong lagay nya. Eh wala pa ring resulta ‘yong test. But he’s at home,” Imee Marcos said. (READ: VIP treatment in coronavirus testing not a policy, says DOH)

(We haven't seen each other yet. I think he just came from Spain last week. He wasn't feeling well so he headed straight home; he said he wasn't made to go on quarantine. He then got tested after a few days because it seemed he was getting worse, but the results aren't out yet.)

Still, she said her brother’s condition seems to be improving.



“He feels lousy daw pero kumakain naman ng prutas. Mukha namang okay kahapon. Mukha namang nag-i-improve kahapon,” Imee Marcos said.

(He says he feels lousy, but he has been eating fruit. He seemed okay yesterday. He seemed to be improving then.)

The office of Bongbong Marcos – the only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos – is expected to release a statement on the status of his health within the day.

Bongbong Marcos ran but failed to win the vice presidency in 2016, losing to Leni Robredo by just a slim margin. Bongbong Marcos has since filed an electoral protest against Vice President Robredo. – Rappler.com