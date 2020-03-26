CAGAYAN, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) - Cagayan Valley confirmed Thursday morning, March 26, that Cagayan province has two new cases of the coronavirus disease.

In a press briefing, DOH-Cagayan Valley officer-in-charge Leticia Cabrera said a 39-year-old resident of Tuao town and a 70-year-old resident from Gattaran town were the two new cases in the province and the Cagayan Valley region as well.

Designated as PH 661, the province’s second reported case traveled all the way from Manila to Tuguegarao on March 14 after fetching his wife who arrived from Hong Kong. The couple was reported to have boarded a Florida bus from the country’s capital. Upon their arrival in Tuguegarao, the two also rode a public utility jeep and tricycle.

Meanwhile, PH662 used a private vehicle when he traveled from Manila to his hometown on March 12. Cagayan Provincial Office later revealed that PH662 was former Cagayan congressman Ramon Nolasco Sr, citing a report from radio station DZCV.

According to Cabrera, both patients had fever, while PH662 also had a mild cough.

The patients were tested on March 20 and March 18, respectively.

PH661 is now isolated at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC), while PH662 is under strict home quarantine, according to Cabrera.

“According to the Municipal Health Officer, [PH662] is doing well and under strict home quarantine,” she said.

Dr Glenn Mathew Baggao, chief of CVMC, said PH661 is on his 8th day in isolation and is now stable.

Meanwhile, the health officials urged the public to cooperate with efforts to locate all persons that need to be traced.

"Tayo po ay nakikiusap po at umaapila sa ating kababayan na doblehin natin ang ating pag-iingat….Tumulong po tayo. Sama-sama po tayo labanan ang virus na ‘to para sa ngayon tumigil na po at hindi na madagdagan ang nasasawi at hindi na madagdagan ang mga kaso natin," added Baggao.

(We are appealing to the people to double their efforts in staying safe...Let's help each other out and join the fight against the virus, so it'll stop and our number of confirmed cases will no longer rise.)

With the two new cases, the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cagayan Valley is now 3.

The region reported its first case last Saturday, March 21. As of Thursday, 9 am, Cagayan Valley (Region 2) also has 185 persons under investigation, and 49,581 persons under monitoring.

There are still no reports of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, from the rest of the Region 2 provinces. These are: Batanes, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

The province of Cagayan has been placed under lockdown after President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an “enhanced” community quarantine in the entire Luzon Island.

As of Wednesday, March 25, the Philippines has 636 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 26 recoveries, and 38 deaths. – Rappler.com