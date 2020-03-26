MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sonny Angara announced on Thursday, March 26, that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches, and general weakness," Angara said in a statement.

"I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16," he also said.

Angara is the 3rd senator to become infected with COVID-19, after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

Pimentel drew condemnation after he accompanied his pregnant wife to the Makati Medical Center when he was supposed to be under home quarantine. He found out he tested positive for COVID-19 while he was at the hospital.

The Philippines has at least 636 coronavirus cases, with 38 deaths and 26 recoveries. – Rappler.com