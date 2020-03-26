DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte urged people who attended a crowded cockfight match at the New Matina Galleria from March 7 to 12 to undergo self-quarantine following the death of one of its promoters from pneumonia.

They should contact their local Covid-19 hotlines if they feel sick, she said.

The promoter was tested for the novel coronavirus disease but the result has not been released as of this posting. He was considered a patient under investigation (PUI) for the disease, Duterte said, citing information from the promoter's family.

“Everyone who went to the New Matina Davao Gallera from March 7 to March 12, 2020 should be on a strict 14-day quarantine,” Duterte said.

The promoter's family and contacts have gone into self-quarantine, Duterte said.

The cockfight match was attended by aficionados coming from all over the region. For Davao City residents, Duterte said they can contact two Covid-19 stations if they are showing symptoms for coronavirus.

“If you have colds, cough, fever, sore throat or experiencing diarrhea, you should go to the Sta. Ana Health Center or to the Crossing Bayabas Health Center in Toril (district,)” Duterte said.

The entire Davao region was placed in lockdown beginning March 19. People can move within the region with some form of restrictions but outsiders may not enter.(READ: Bus that evaded Luzon lockdown quaratined in Davao de Oro farm) – Rappler.com