MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Thursday, March 26, announced 71 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 707.

The DOH also reported that 7 patients died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the death toll to 45.

With two more patients who have recovered from the disease, the number recoveries in the country was at 28 on Thursday.

Among those who had just tested positive for the disease is Senator Sonny Angara, who announced his test results on Thursday. He said he had not been in contact with the public since he took the coronavirus test on March 16.

Angara is the 3rd senator who tested positive for coronavirus after Senator Migz Zubiri and Senator Koko Pimentel.

Meanwhwhile, several private hospitals in Metro Manila announced that they could no longer accept COVID-19 patients as they had reached maximum capacity. (READ: St. Luke’s QC, BGC hit max capacity, 'no longer capable' of taking virus cases)

Past midnight on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law an act granting him 30 special powers to address the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

Luzon will be on lockdown until April 12, and Metro Manila until April 14 – unless ended earlier or prolonged – depending on the situation of the outbreak in these areas. – Rappler.com