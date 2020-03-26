MANILA, Philippines – Cavite province recorded 7 new coronavirus cases, according to Governor Jonvic Remulla on Thursday, March 26.

Five of these new cases are residents of Imus City. The two others are residents of Dasmariñas and General Trias.

Remulla reminded Cavite residents to follow the province's quarantine measures.

"There is a strange correlation, but no causal relation, between the increase in cases and where people are caught violating community quarantine standards," he said.

"Let’s all be careful. There are no boundaries to this disease," he said.

Remulla identified the 7 cases below:

57-year-old male from Imus was admitted to a hospital in Metro Manila

89-year-old male from Imus, who is in serious condition, was admitted to a health facility in Cavite

61-year-old male from Imus was admitted to a health facility in Cavite

60-year- old female from Imus was admitted to a health facility in Cavite

39-year-old male from Imus was admitted to a health facility in Cavite

50-year-old female from Dasmarinas was admitted to health facility in Cavite

73-year-old female from General Trias was confined to a health facility in Cavite

Cavite now has over 20 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, based on the governor's Facebook posts. Among them is Naic town mayor Junio Dualan, who announced on March 24 that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Cavite is a province adjacent to Metro Manila, the center of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The country has 636 cases, including 38 deaths, as of Wednesday – Rappler.com