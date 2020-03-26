IBA, Zambales – Zambales province on Thursday, March 26, confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus disease.

The 73-year-old US citizen is a resident of barangay San Gregorio in San Antonio town, according to Zambales provincial health officer Nuel Bueno.

He travelled to Metro Manila and Cavite before the lockdowns were put in place on March 15, said Bueno.

He developed fever and suffered from diarrhea when he returned home.

He went to the Our Lady of Lourdes International Medical Center in Olongapo City for a medical checkup, but was later referred to President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba.

His test results were released on Thursday, March 26. Local authorities said they have started tracing his contacts. – Rappler.com