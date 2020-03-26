BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Negros Occidental will be placed under enhanced community quarantine beginning Monday, March 30, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease.

Its capital city, Bacolod, reported its first case of coronavirus on March 20.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson signed the executive order on Thursday, March 26, to expand measures to protect its 2.5 million population. After sealing its borders and shutting down terminals and airports, the province will now put it entire population under strict home quarantine.

Movement will limited to accessing basic necessities while provision for food and essential health services will be regulated. There will also be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to make sure the quarantine procedures are followed.

The enhanced community quarantine will be in effect from 12 a.m. on Monday, March 30, until 11:59 p.m. of April 14.

Only private establishments providing basic necessities such as food and medical supplies will remain open.

These private establishments were identified as the following:

Public markets

Supermarkets

Groceries

Convenience stores

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Pharmacies

Drug stores

Food preparation and delivery services

Water-refilling stations

Laundry services

Money transfer services

Petroleum, power, energy, water and telecommunications supplies and facilities

Business process outsourcing establishments, and

Sugar centrals

Manufacturing and processing plants of basic food products and medicines

Banks

The management of the said establishments were ordered to operate with a skeleton workforce not exceeding 25 percent of the regular workforce.



Operations of all public utility vehicles will also be suspended. These include buses, jeepneys, taxis, V-hire vans, tricycles, e-tricycles, and "trisikads" or pedicabs.



Local government units were ordered to implement the following:





Direct delivery of food packs and other basic necessities to vulnerable households

Grant passes to one person per household (Only those with passes will be allowed to go out to buy food, medicines, and other basic necessities. They may use their own vehicles.)

Devise and implement a point-to-point transportation plan to deliver family representatives to and from markets or stores within the city or municipality

Grant limited passes to management and employees of essential business that will authorize them to transport products

The people exempted from home quarantine are the following:

Government employees

Private medical service providers

Employees of funeral services, and immediate family of the deceased

Emergency responders

Peace and security officers

Delivery personnel

Key officials and employees of utilities

Media personnel

Private individuals, one per household

Congressmen with their chief of staff

Court judges, attorneys, and their skeletal staff

Farm workers and management

Sugar, rice, corn, and flour mill employees and management

Management, drivers and helper of hauling services

The governor said the local government units must provide assistance to their constituents for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine. – Rappler.com