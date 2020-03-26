ISABELA, Philippines – A 65-year-old resident of Solano town in Nueva Vizcaya who died last week, March 19, was reported to be the first case of novel coronavirus in the province.

Governor Carlos Padilla said the resident of Barangay Roxas was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) upon admission at the Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center (R2TMC).

His results showing he tested positive for coronavirus were only released on Thursday, March 26.

“Malungkot po naming pinapabatid na mayroon na tayong unang kaso ng Covid-19 sa ating probinsya (It is with sadness that we announce that we already have a case of the COVID-19 in the province),” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He is the 4th case in the entire Cagayan Valley Region.

Padilla said the resident had no history of travel but attended a wake which had visitors from Hong Kong.

Authorities are now tracing the contacts of the resident.

Padilla reiterated the call for local government units to strictly implement the Luzon-wide lockdown.

He also urged residents to stay at home and to wait for updates from the government.

Cagayan Valley reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Saturday, March 21. On Thursday, March 26, health officials confirmed two more cases in Cagayan province.

Cagayan Valley also has 185 persons under investigation and 49,581 persons under monitoring for the disease as of Thursday.

The country has a total 707 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths and 28 recoveries, and 45 deaths, as of Wednesday, March 25. – Rappler.com