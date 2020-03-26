MANILA, Philippines – The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office on Thursday night, March 26, said that another new case of the coronavirus disease in the province has been confirmed, bringing the total number of patients to 5.

The patient was a resident of Rosales town.

Health officials also said that former provincial board member, Raul Sison, classified as a person under investigation (PUI), died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Another PUI, a 25-year-old male from Bani town, also died the same day.

Both passed away waiting for their coronavirus test results.

Health officials confirmed Pangasinan's first case on Friday, March 20. The patient, a resident of Bayambang town, died at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on the same day.

On Monday, March 23, it was announced that there were 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease brought by the novel coronavirus.

