PAMPANGA, Philippines – Two private hospitals announced on Thursday, March 26, 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases – two in Clark Freeport Zone and another in Angeles City.

In an advisory on its website, The Medical City Clark (TMCC) said that the 2 patients initially identified as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) were tested positive for COVID-19 “and are both stable.”

“The patients, after initial evaluation, were placed in negative pressure isolation rooms, from the ER, to their respective rooms, and were managed accordingly, as assumed COVID-19 positive, hence all protocols followed to prevent the spread of infection,” the advisory said.

“All staff who had close contact with the patients have been accounted for, provided full healthcare support, and wore appropriate standard PPEs while attending to the patients from the start,” said Dr. Almario Jabson, president and chief executive officer of TMCC who signed the advisory.

Jabson said that safeguards are enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He appealed to the public to “obtain facts only from reliable sources to avoid misleading information that will only cause unnecessary panic."

In a separate advisory also on Thursdsay, the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center (AUFMC) said that an individual initially identified as a PUI, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, 26 March 2020, we confirm that an elderly patient who was transferred from Apalit (the southernmost town of Pampanga) and confined due to respiratory symptoms has tested positive for COVID-19,” the AUFMC disclosed on its official Facebook page.

The medical center said all staff “who had close contact with the patient “have been accounted for and will be undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine as mandated by Department of Health protocol.”

The AUFMC said safeguards are strictly enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital.

Pampanga's provincial health officer, Dr. Manuel Jaochico, a former doctor-to-the-barrios, died of the COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 24.

He was among the 9 Filipino doctors who have died in the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines, which has long grappled with a weak health system infrastructure. (READ: 9 Filipino doctors die fighting at front lines vs coronavirus)

The latest update of the Pampanga Provincial Government in its Facebook page on Thursday evening places Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) at 10,572, PUI at 99, confirmed cases at 4, and 2 deaths.

The Angeles City Government has not posted any information about the new COVID-19 case at AUFMC in its City Information Office official Facebook page as of filing. – Rappler.com