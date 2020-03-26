MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus outbreak cannot be handled without making an effort to address the issues of poverty, mobility, and food security among the poorest and the neediest, according to a report by UrbanisMO, a group of urban planners and development professionals, in cooperation with the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).

The report was released on Wednesday, March 25. As of Thursday, health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines has soared to 707.

Factoring in the country's shortage of health workers, its insufficient number of ventilators, and the full capacity of multiple hospitals, keeping the infection growth rate down means keeping people at home.

While at home, the report said, people must have access to food, health, and sanitation needs.

Initiatives by private citizens, such as donations, fundraisers, information drives, and the government's distribution of food packs, among others, will not be enough to keep poor families afloat under the enhanced community quarantine.

“The COVID-19 battleground, therefore, is not just hospitals, but the poorest communities that lack the means to feed and protect themselves. Protecting these communities means protecting everyone else,” the report said.

Since mobility is restricted throughout the lockdown, the report said that all efforts must be hyper-localized. This means building on human resources and social capital within affected local government units in the following months.

As the national government's executive branch gained enhanced powers in an effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak, it needs to work with local governments, the private sector, and everyday citizens.

The report gave 9 recommendations on how to address the issues of poverty and density, and access to health, sanitation, mobility, and food security:

Increasing community access to water and sanitation. Daily-wage-dependent families who live in slums like Batasan Hills and Payatas in Quezon City do not always have access to water or soap, the report cited. Moreover, families living in poor communities live in small shanties with 4 to 6 children and extended family members, including grandparents.

The warm, packed, and uncomfortable nature of these shanties makes it difficult for them to follow self-quarantine and physical distancing.

In order for poor families to practice frequent handwashing and proper sanitation, water shortages and the lack of basic supplies must be addressed.

To this end, the PCIJ report recommended organizing water rationing, as well as installing sinks and handwashing stations in strategic common areas. Further, supplies such as soap, hygiene kits, and masks must be provided to those living in dense and informal settlements.

Providing financial support to poor families. Out of Metro Manila’s nearly 13 million population, around 2.5 million live in slums and 3.1 million are homeless.

Social welfare programs must be expanded to aid the displaced labor force, the marginalized, and other vulnerable sectors.

The following programs must be implemented, expanded, and augmented:

Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)

Modified Conditional Cash Transfer Program (MCCT)

Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT)

Philhealth coverage including coronavirus testing, consultation, hospitalization

Pantawid Pasada, expanded to include tricycle, jeepney, bus, AUV, and taxi drivers

Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD)

Ensuring food security during the enhanced community quarantine. Since public transportation was suspended, the food supply could be endangered if produce deliveries are not allowed to enter the capital and if market operations suffer when workers cannot report to work.

In addition, farmers and factories are also giving warnings that thousands of tons of produce would go to waste because of the transport restrictions.

Finally, the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine are interpreted and implemented by local government units. Even though the national government stated that the delivery of food, agricultural products, and essential commodities will not be barred, it has not been clearly applied in all local government units, the PCIJ report read.

In turn, local government units must come up with innovative ways to maintain the people’s access to food. Some examples cited by the PCIJ report include Pasig City and Lanao del Sur’s mobile markets, Mandaluyong City’s inclusion of fruits and vegetables in their food packs, and Baguio and Laguna’s distribution of vegetable seeds for "survival gardens."

Ensuring daily wage earners are not forced to leave home just so they can feed their families. Food aid and other incentives must be given to workers, through the collaboration of the government and private sector employers.

Supporting the mobility of front line services and health workers. The PCIJ report pointed out that day laborers, front line nurses, and poor dialysis patients who relied on public transport were forced to walk for kilometers through multiple checkpoints after the national government suspended all mass transportation as part of the Luzon-wide lockdown. Quarantine passes are also required for every household. “This limits the ability of residents of poor communities to get food and urgent health care, making them more vulnerable to the spread of infection,” the report read.

Ailing grandparents – elderly people who are more vulnerable to the viral infection – were also forced to brave checkpoints just to get food and medicine for their families. Once the disease spreads in dense communities, it would be “impossible” to manage and contain.

Thus, citizens in need of health services should still have unimpeded access to health facilities even without having private vehicles. For example, mobility must be ensured for those who are pregnant, undergoing dialysis or radiation, and are in need of other essential health services.

While bus services have been offered by the government, the PCIJ report said that many frontline workers have no access to “last-mile” transportation that may transport them from their pick-up or destination all the way to their houses. Thus, they are still forced to walk to work.

The PCIJ report suggested options like sanitized buses and bicycles for front line workers and temporary housing in coordination with real estate developers, schools, and dormitories.

Further, checkpoint protocol implementation must be done in a humane, respectful, and non-arbitrary process, “putting [the] health and safety of citizens first.”

Supporting the health sector and local scientists in ramping up free testing capability across the country, including the poor. Given the country’s insufficient laboratory facilities and trained personnel, a portion of the Department of Finance's P27.1-billion package should be allocated towards addressing testing and its logistics.

Sharing accurate and timely information at the national and grassroots level, in local languages and channels. Communication channels should be consolidated for clear messaging and information dissemination. Existing communication platforms like the government's text alarms may also be utilized to provide more useful information instead of brief regular reminders.

Encouraging businesses to support these efforts and create a streamlined response with the government.

Extending the deadline of tax collection. Banks, businesses, and property owners must be called on to extend and/or defer bill and rental payment deadlines. – Rappler.com

Both the English and Tagalog versions of the paper are available on urbanismo.ph.