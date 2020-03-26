MANILA, Philippines – Seven more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Pasig on Thursday, March 26, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 33.

The city on Thursday also reported recoveries for the first time: 3 patients in Pasig have been cleared of the virus.

However, a 3rd Pasig resident has succumbed to the disease, the Pasig Public Information Office said on its official social media accounts.

These figures are up from the 26 cases, two deaths, and zero recoveries reported by the city on Tuesday, March 24.

There were 94 persons under monitoring (PUM) and 125 persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus as of Thursday – up from 88 PUMs and 97 PUIs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of PUMs and PUIs who are cleared of the disease also rose: 45 cleared PUMs and 65 cleared PUIs on Thursday, up from 29 cleared PUMs and 15 cleared PUIs on Tuesday.

A PUI is someone who has two or all of the following:

History of travel in the past 14 days to countries with local transmissions and risk of importation of the virus

History of exposure to a confirmed case

Symptoms of respiratory illness (cough and/or colds) and/or fever

Meanwhile, a PUM is someone who has a history of travel to a virus-hit country or exposure to a coronavirus patient.

Of the city's 30 barangays, 17 have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Bagong Ilog, Dela Paz, Kalawaan, Kapasigan, Manggahan, Maybunga, Oranbo, Palatiw, Pinagbuhatan, Pineda, Rosario, Sagad, San Antonio, San Miguel, Santolan, Sumilang, and Ugong.

The City Health Office Operations Center may be reached for reporting possible coronavirus cases at 0961-582-5019. The city's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's landline is 8-643-0000. "Super Health Centers" are located in barangays Nagpayong, Santolan, San Joaquin, Manggahan, Sumilang, and Rosario.

The city government urges Pasigueños to be vigilant and stay home.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded 707 confirmed cases of the disease, with 28 recoveries and 45 deaths. – Rappler.com