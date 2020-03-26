MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani on Thursday night, March 26, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In a late night bulletin, Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 11:38 pm some 22 kilometers away from Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 41 kilometers.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity V - General Santos City

Intencity IV - Koronadal City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VI - General Santos City

Intensity V - Tupi, South Cotabato; Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity IV - Koronadal City

Intensity I - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected. – Rappler.com