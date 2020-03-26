Magnitude 6 earthquake rocks Sarangani
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sarangani on Thursday night, March 26, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
In a late night bulletin, Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 11:38 pm some 22 kilometers away from Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 41 kilometers.
The following intensities were recorded:
- Intensity V - General Santos City
- Intencity IV - Koronadal City
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity VI - General Santos City
- Intensity V - Tupi, South Cotabato; Malungon, Alabel & Kiamba, Sarangani
- Intensity IV - Koronadal City
- Intensity I - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected. – Rappler.com