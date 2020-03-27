MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte implemented a liquor ban in the city starting Thursday, March 26 until the end of the enhanced community quarantine period.

Under Executive Order No. 24, all persons and establishments are not allowed to sell or distribute liquor, wine, beer, or any other alcoholic product within the city.

Likewise, intoxication and/or the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in any public place in the city during the same period.

Establishments that violate the liquor ban will face sanctions such as closure, suspension, or revocation of permit or license. Meanwhile, those who commit unlawful consumption may face arrest or criminal charges under Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

The city's Department of Public Order and Safety, Business Permits, and Licensing Department, the Quezon City Police District, as well as barangay and other city officials will enforce the liquor ban.

As of Thursday, the Quezon City Health Department recorded a total of 97 coronavirus cases in the city, with 14 deaths and 9 recoveries. Quezon City has a population of almost 3 million.

Nationwide, the number of coronaviruses cases rose to 707 on Thursday, with 45 deaths and 28 recoveries. – Rappler.com