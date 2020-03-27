MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun a nationwide disinfection operation on national roads and highways to help fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The DPWH said in a statement on Friday, March 27, that 289 sanitation tents and stations – some fitted with disinfecting gantries – were put up in 16 regional and 184 District Engineering Offices nationwide.

The DPWH said its personnel, who are properly geared for protection against coronavirus infection, will perform disinfection procedures on vehicles "as they may carry virus and infectious diseases."

"This disinfection operation will continue for the whole duration of the enhanced community quarantine, beyond if necessary," said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

Luzon is on lockdown until April 12, and Metro Manila until April 14, to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The DPWH said the sanitation operation was being done in close coordination with the Department of Health (DOH).

It also said that its regional end District Engineering Offices were closely coordinating with national government agencies and local government units.

Local governments all over the country have also been conducting disinfection of street, alleys, and public areas as part of efforts to minimize the spread of the new virus.

As of Thursday, March 26, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines was at 707, with 45 deaths and 28 recoveries.– Rappler.com