ISABELA, Philippines – Isabela reported its first coronavirus case on Thursday night, March 26.

Governor Rodito Albano III confirmed that a patient admitted at the Southern Isabela Medical Center (SIMC) in Santiago City had tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, the City Government of Santiago said the patient is a 23-year-old patient who traveled all the way from Manila to Isabela.

It added that the patient "is currently in stable condition and is recovering from COVID-19."

SIMC is a Department of Health-identified coronavirus disease referral center for the southern part of Isabela, Santiago City, and Quirino province.

In an interview with radio station DZNC, Albano urged residents to remain at home and assured them that the provincial government is preparing all necessary measures following the confirmation.

Earlier on Thursday, officials reported two more coronavirus cases in Cagayan, and one in Nueva Vizcaya. (READ: Cagayan Valley reports 2 new coronavirus cases)

The first case in Nueva Vizcaya was identified as a 65-year-old resident of Solano town who died before his test results came out.

Cagayan Valley reported its first confirmed case on Saturday, March 21.

Based on data released by the Health Education and Promotion Unit of Cagayan Valley, Cagayan Valley has 185 persons under investigation and 49,581 persons under monitoring for the disease as of Thursday.

Isabela and with the other provinces in the region had been on lockdown after President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an “enhanced” community quarantine in the entire Luzon Island from March 17 to April 12.

The Philippines has a total of 707 coronvirus cases, including 45 deaths and 28 recoveries, according to data released by the DOH on Thursday. – Rappler.com