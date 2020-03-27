MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana shared the information with defense beat reporters on Friday, March 27.

Santos said on Tuesday, March 24, that he was on home quarantine after coming into contact with another senior AFP officer who later tested positive for the new virus.

Lorenzana said he had been in close proximity twice with Santos – on March 21 and 22 – so he was putting himself in self-quarantine.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com