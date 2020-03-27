PAMPANGA, Philippines – Four individuals earlier listed as persons under investigation (PUIs) in Tarlac tested positive for the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Tarlac Governor Susan Yap disclosed the results of the first 2 cases Thursday evening, March 26, after receiving the information from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

“Today, March 26, the news we feared the most is here. Our province has received results from RITM, which report that we have 2 positive cases of COVID-19," Yap said in a video message in Filipino on Thursday.

Yap said one of the positive patients is a 75-year-old female from Barangay Patalan, Paniqui town.



"The 2nd case is a 39-year-old male from Pinasling, Gerona, Tarlac," she added.



The governor said as of March 26, the provincial government has recorded a total of 17,040 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM), 174 PUI with mild symptoms, and 39 PUI with severe symptoms.

At past 3 pm on Friday, March 27, Yap announced on the Tarlac Provincial Government’s Facebook page that 2 more persons were found positive for COVID-19.

Due to the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tarlac, the governor said she would declare lockdown in the entire province effective 12:01 am on Sunday, March 29.

"Because of this news, I will declare a lockdown in the province of Tarlac," Yap said. The guidelines would be released later through city and municipal mayors.

The governor appealed to Tarlac residents to take the coronavirus threat seriously and cooperate with local and national government mandates.

She said that out of the some 1.4 million residents of Tarlac, there are only a few health workers that could attend to their medical needs.



It was also Tarlac where Filipino reptriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were quarantined in February.



Across the country, there are a total of 803 confirmed cases as of Friday, March 27. – Rappler.com