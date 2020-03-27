MANILA, Philippines – Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor on Friday, March 27, disclosed that a 21-month old girl from Calapan City tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Dolor said that the patient has travel history from Alabang, Muntinlupa, from March 5 to 12.

"Dahil siya ay napakabata pa at upang siguraduhin pang lalo, humiling ako sa DOH (Department of Health) na muling ipasuri (confirmatory test) ang kanyang specimen at ito naman ay kagyat na pinagbigyan. Isasailalim na rin sa testing ang kanyang mga guardians," Dolor added.

(Because she is so young and just to confirm it further, I asked the DOH to have her specimen tested again. Her parents will also undergo testing.)

The patient is the first COVID-19 case in the province and appears to be youngest recorded with the virus in the Philippines so far.

Dolor said that contract tracing was being done by the Provincial Health Office and the City Health Office of Calapan.

As of Thursday, March 26, the country had 707 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 45 deaths and 28 recoveries. – Rappler.com