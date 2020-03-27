MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Friday, March 27, confirmed that another senior DOH official tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed this in a text message to reporters but did not disclose the name of the official.

Duque said the official had "mild symptoms."

On March 17, DOH reported that one of its senior officials tested positive for COVID-19, a director from the central DOH office.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 707 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 45 deaths and 28 recoveries. – Rappler.com