MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has 803 coronavirus cases as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 96 new cases on Friday, March 27.

The DOH also reported that 9 more patients died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the death toll to 54.

Three more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the number recoveries in the country to 31.

On Friday, the Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed that a schools division official in Mandaluyong City tested positive for COVID-19, while Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirmed that another senior DOH official was also positive for the coronavirus disease.

Philippine military chief General Felimon Santos Jr also tested positive for COVID-19 that day, prompting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who was in close contact with Santos on several occasions, to go on self-quarantine.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the government to place Luzon on lockdown until April 12, and Metro Manila until April 14 – unless ended earlier or extended depending on the situation in these areas – to stem the spread of the disease.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier signed into law an act granting him 30 special powers to address the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines. – Rappler.com