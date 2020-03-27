Bookmark to watch this episode Friday night, March 27

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler CEO Maria Ressa talks to former health secretary Manuel Dayrit and Erika Legara, Aboitiz Chair in Data Science at the Asian Institute of Management, about the facts and numbers needed to mitigate the coronavirus spread in the Philippines.

In this conversation, Dayrit and Legara talk about the data we should be monitoring and how the numbers released on a daily basis are actually a measure of cases from at least two weeks back. They also compare the actions taken with what Singapore and South Korea are doing.

Watch this interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com