MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the suspension of voter registration from March 31 to April 30.

"Considering the prevailing Enhanced Community Quarantine over the entire Luzon in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission on Elections has resolved to reschedule the lifting of the nationwide suspension of voter registration from March 31 to April 30, 2020 (Thursday)," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement.

“The suspension encompasses voter registration conducted in all Comelec offices in cities and municipalities, as well as all satellite registration activities,” he said.

He added that the issuance of voter’s certification in the main and field offices “will remain suspended until further notice.”

The curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the government placed Luzon on lockdown from March 17 to April 12, while Metro Manila will be on lockdown until April 14. Other areas in the rest of the country had also imposed enhanced community quarantine to complement the efforts. – Rappler.com