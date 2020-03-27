MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad hit by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew to 245 from 203, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday, March 27.

The latest numbers from the DFA showed 42 more Filipinos overseas with the coronavirus disease, a majority of them – 24 cases – in the Middle East. There was also one new death recorded, though the DFA did not disclose the country where this was recorded.



Other new cases were found in the Asia Pacific region (11 new cases), Europe (7 new cases). There were no new cases recorded in the Americas.

Of the 245 cases, 133 were still undergoing treatment while 108 have recovered. The confirmed cases included 4 deaths, one each in France and India, and another one each in a European and Middle Eastern country.

Cases were spread out across 28 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

8 countries included

Total: 126

Undergoing treatment: 39

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 86

Deaths: 1

Europe

10 countries included

Total: 50

Undergoing treatment: 42

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 6

Deaths: 2

Middle East

7 countries included

Total: 47

Undergoing treatment: 44

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 1

Americas

2 countries included

Total: 22

Undergoing treatment: 14

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 8

Deaths: 0

Of the 245 cases, 139 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines recorded at least 803 cases as of Friday, including 54 deaths and 31 recoveries.

Worldwide, over 24,000 people died due to the disease while more than 537,000 people were infected across 175 countries. – Rappler.com