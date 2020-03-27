CEBU, Philippines – When the province-wide lockdown begins at 12:01 am on Monday, March 30, travelling to the different towns and cities here will be prohibited, including Cebu City.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced the blockade during a press conference Friday, March 27, at the Capitol.

"Ako naka desider isip Gobernador tungod sa padayon sa pagsaka sa mga kaso either positibo or presumptive positive dinhi sa Dakbayn sa Sugbo, sugod Lunes alas dose punot uno... dili na nato tugtan ang pagsulod pa sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo gikan sa uban nga Dakbayan ug Lungsod sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo. Dili na usab nato tugtan ang paggawas sa kadtong nagagikan sa [Dakbayan sa] Sugbo," Garcia said.



(I've decided as governor, because of the continuing rise of cases – either positive or presumptive positive – here in Cebu City, by Monday, at 12:01 am, we won't allow people to enter Cebu City from other cities or towns in the province of Cebu. We also won't allow those in Cebu City to leave.)

"Let me qualify that. Sugod sa Lunes, kadtong buot moanhi sulod sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo kinahanglan anhi na moistar. (Starting on Monday, those who intend to come here to Cebu City will need to stay here)," she added.

Garcia justified her decision to impose the blockade because of number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City.

Cebu province also stopped allowing the entry of all incoming international flights and sea trips on Friday.

She said that although Cebu City will implement its lockdown earlier – noon of March 29, Sunday – the local government agreed to still allow travel through the city until the province-wide blockade begins.

"Dili na unta tugtan ang tanan nga public transportation. Apan nangayo ta ug excemption sa Cebu City nga i-excempt ang mga buses and minibuses ug ang uban nga modes of public transport nga maoy sakyan sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga mobalik niadto sa ilang mga lungsod ug dakbayan," she said.

(We weren't supposed to allow all public transportation. But we've asked for an exemption from Cebu City to exempt buses and mini buses and all other modes of public transportation that our fellow Cebuanos use to go back to their towns or cities.)

Public utility vehicles heading north, south and midwest of the province must first claim their respective passes at the Capitol to travel in Cebu City until March 30.

Medical frontliners and those delivering essential services will be exempted from travel restrictions.

"If it is not an essential and if it is not a medical trip or reason, this will not be allowed, said Garcia.

Travel of cargo delivery trucks will remain unhampered. There are however, additional guidelines.

For deliveries, there must only be one truck driver and one delivery personnel. These trucks are banned from taking unnecessary stops.

The governor also urged companies in Cebu City, including those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and construction industries, to provide temporary housing facilities for their working who hail from other areas in the province.

The governor is set to issue an executive order containing all the guidelines for the restrictions on individual movements. – Rappler.com