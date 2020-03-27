MANILA, Philippines – Representative Eric Go Yap of ACT-CIS Partylist “remains negative” for COVID-19, contrary to earlier reports saying he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the research center of the Department of Health (DOH), apologized on Friday night, March 27, two days after the DOH informed him he was positive for the virus.

“We wish to publicly apologize to Cong. Eric Go Yap of ACT-CIS Partylist for forwarding a report of his COVID-19 results that displayed a clerical oversight. Rep. Yap remains negative of COVID-19,” the RITM said in a statement.

“His results are by no means a false positive. This isolated incident was brought about by an encoding error which was discovered late last night (March 26) by the Molecular Biology Laboratory (MBL) of the Department of Health-Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM),” the statement continued.

The fact remains, however, that Yap, who chairs the House appropriations committee, broke his quarantine, and exposed several high-level government officials in the process.

While he was a person under investigation from March 10 to 25, the congressman attended a number of gatherings, including the House’s 17-hour special session on Monday, March 23, and a meeting in Malacañang with several Congress leaders and Cabinet members on Saturday, March 21. – Rappler.com