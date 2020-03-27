SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines – A private hospital inside this freeport on Friday, March 27, confirmed that a case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is being treated at its isolation facility.

In a statement, the Allied Care Experts Medical Center-Baypointe said the patient is already in stable condition. No other details about the patient were disclosed.

According to the hospital, the patient was immediately listed as a case of patient under investigation or PUI after arriving at the hospital's triage.

It said all hospital staff attending to the patient carried out strict infection prevention measures and were wearing complete personal protective equipment.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chair Amy Eisma confirmed the positive case at Baypointe hospital.

She said: "We are saddened to receive the news that a person under investigation (PUI) at the Baypointe Hospital and Medical Center in the Subic Bay Freeport has tested positive for COVID-19 infection, putting the record of confirmed cases in Zambales at 2 as of this moment."

Meanwhile, the Zambales Provincial Health Office confirmed Friday that the patient in Baypointe was the province's second COVID-19 case.

Noel Bueno, Zambales provincial health officer, said in the statement that the patient is a 70-year-old Filipino-American from Washington State in the US. She arrived March 14 and went to her hometown in Cabangan, Zambales.

She already had the colds, was coughing and experienced body malaise when she arrived in the province. On March 21, she was admitted at the Baypointe Hospital. The next day specimens were collected from her.

"Results confirmed a positive (+) for COVID-19 on March 27," said Bueno.

He added the patient was in stable condition and due to repeat testing on April 5. – Rappler.com