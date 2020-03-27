LEGAZPI CITY, Philippine – The Department of Health in Bicol Friday, March 27, confirmed the first 3 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the region.

Dr. Ernie V. Vera, regional director of the DOH Center for Health Development (CHD), said the confirmation of the outbreak snapped the Bicol region's status of being free from a coronavirus infection for months.

Vera said two of the cases were admitted at the Bicol Regional and Training Hospital (BRTTH) in Daraga, Albay, while the third patient was confined at the Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City.

Those at the BRTTH are patient PH765, as labeled by the DOH Tracker, a 50-year-old male, and PH766, a 53-year-old male.

PH763 is a 48–year-old female admitted at the BMC.

No other details have been provided.

“Bicol assures the public that strict infection control measures are installed at the said hospitals hence the safety of its health workers is secured,” Vera said.

Vera also called on the public to strictly follow all precautionary measures and stay home. – Rappler.com