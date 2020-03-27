DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Pangasinan authorities on Friday evening, March 27, confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19, the disease cause by the novel coronavirus, among them a man who didn’t disclose that he was under investigation for his symptoms.

The new cases bring to 8 the total in Pangasinan, in the northern Philippines.

The 3 new cases were:

6th case: former provincial board member Raul Sison, from Urbiztondo town, who died Thursday, March 26. His positive test results became available only on Friday.

7th cases: a resident of Bugallon town. His samples were taken at a hospital in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, after he complained of a sore throat. He traveled back to Pangasinan with 5 other persons on Thursday, March 26, without disclosing that he was a person under investigation for the virus. His positive test results were known Friday afternoon. Mayor Priscilla Espino placed lockdown the patient’s entire village, Barangay Salomague Sur. Authorities are investigating how the patient slipped past checkpoints from Mandaluyong to Bugallon.

8th case: resident of Urdaneta City, who had recovered and finished his 14-day quarantine before his positive test results became available Friday. He will be in quarantine for another week, said Provincial Health Officer Dr Anna de Guzman, and will be monitored by the Urdaneta City health office.

As of Friday night, Pangasinan had 74,467 persons under monitoring, 59,503 of whom are in 14-day quarantine.

Timeline of cases

The 5 earlier cases were:

Filipino American from Rosales town, 68, died on March 18; positive test results became available after her death

Doctor from Bayambang town, 70, died at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 20; positive test results came out after patient’s death on the same day

Two men from Malasiqui town; under treatment

Man from Rosales town, 70, older brother of Fil-Am who died; in stable condition

Two persons under investigation died waiting for the results of their coronavirus test:

Department head at the Lingayen municipal government; died March 25 at the Region 1 Medical Center. Dagupan City

Man from Bani town, 25, male; died March 26 at the Region 1 Medical Center. Dagupan City

Pangasinan, a first class province according to its income, has a population of 3 million, based on census last held in 2015. – Rappler.com