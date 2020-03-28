ISABELA, Philippines – Six more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Cagayan Valley on Friday, March 27, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 11.

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, officer-in-charge of the Department of Health (DOH) - Region 2 said in a press briefing the additional confirmed cases were from Isabela and Cagayan provinces.

The figures have increased since the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the region last March 21.

According to Cabrera, 3 of the new cases were from Alicia town in Isabela and were designated as PH837, a 52-year-old female; PH838, a 25-year-old pregnant female; and PH840, a 27-year-old male.

The health officer said PH837 and PH838 who arrived in the province last March 15 had a travel history in Paco and Divisoria in Manila, and Antipolo City. Meanwhile, PH840, who is the husband of the pregnant patient had no history of travel.

“Si patient PH837 ay may ubo, sipon, sore throat at na-admit sa Cagayan Valley Medical Center last March 19 at wala po siyang malinaw na nasabi tungkol sa kaniyang exposure kung ‘di ‘yung kaniyang travel history,” said Cabrera.

(PH837 had cough, colds, and sore throat and was admitted at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center last March 19 and did not have clear thoughts on his possible exposure aside from his travel.)

PH837 and PH838 are both asymptomatic as of today, while PH840 is having episodes of dizziness.

The remaining 3 cases were all from Tuguegarao City and were designated as PH839, a 31-year-old female nurse; PH841, a 30-year-old female nurse; and PH893, a 33-year-old female.

Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, Medical Center Chief said the two identified nurses and PH893 were exposed to the region’s first coronavirus case, PH275.

“Si PH839 ay nagcomplain ng sipon….Si PH841 ay nagcomplain ng dry cough. Itong mga nurse natin ay may exposure sapagkat sila po ay dalawa sa mga staff natin na nag-asikaso sa ating PH275,” he said.

(PH839 complained of colds...PH841 complained of dry cough. These nurses had exposure because they were two of the staff who assisted PH275.)

All of the new confirmed cases were admitted at the CVMC, along with PH 275 and PH661. PH662, the third case of the coronavirus disease in the region is under strict home isolation. The 5th confirmed case, PH801, was admitted at the Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City. Meanwhile, PH774 died prior to the release of his test results.

According to Dr. Jan Nicanor Tugadi, DOH-Region 2 epidemiologist, contact tracing is being undertaken by authorities.

“Sa bawat isang kaso natin ay may tig-iisang contact tracer. ‘Yung anim na bago po ay nacoordinate na po namin sa mga local na LGUs para ‘yung mga MHOs nila [at] health workers nila ay mag-umpisa na ring maghanap sa mga contacts nila,” he said.

(In each case, we have one contact tracer. The six new cases have been coordinated with the Local Government Units so that the Municipal Health Offices and health workers can start with the contact tracing.)

Meanwhile, Cabrera urged local chief executives to assist the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit in conducting the swab tests of identified individuals given the lack of personnel.

“Actually, nagpadala na kami ng letter sa mga governors and mayors kasi may inventory naman po tayo ng trained so I hope po na magiging positive ang kanilang response,” she said.

(Actually, we have sent a letter to governors and mayors because we have an inventory of trained staff so I hope that will respond positively.)

Based on data released by the Health Education and Promotion Unit of Cagayan Valley, the region has 210 persons under investigation and 48,877 persons under monitoring for the disease as of Friday.

The provinces in the region had been on lockdown after President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an “enhanced” community quarantine in the entire Luzon Island from March 17 to April 12.

The Philippines has a total of 803 coronavirus cases, including 54 deaths and 31 recoveries, according to data released by the DOH on Friday. – Rappler.com