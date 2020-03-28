MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Garcia confirmed this in a statement sent to reporters on Saturday, March 28.

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” Garcia said.

“My work puts me under a lot of risk, and this is part of it. I embrace this challenge with full trust and faith in God that I will overcome the same with your prayers,” he added.

Garcia is the latest public official to contract the disease. On Friday, military chief General Felimon Santos Jr was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. – With a report from Ree Tuquero/Rappler.com