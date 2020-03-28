MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao clarified that he already planned to self-quarantine even before he received a memo from his village chief on Friday, March 27.

Boxing's eight-division world champion said he last left his Makati residence on Monday, March 23, which was two days before news broke out that Senator Koko Pimentel tested positive.

"Mga kababayan, nais ko pong linawin na bago ko pa man natanggap ang sulat mula kay barangay captain Rosanna Hwang, nakapagdesisyon na po akong mag-home quarantine," said Pacquiao in a statement.

"Pagkatapos po ng special session sa senado noong Lunes, March 23, ay hindi na po ako lumabas ng aming bahay."

(My countrymen, I want to clarify that before I received the memo from barangay captain Rosanna Hwang, I already made a decision to quarantine myself at home. After the special session at the Senate last Monday, March 23, I didn't leave my house anymore.)

The 41-year-old boxer-turned-senator also revealed that he's receiving 57,600 test kits from Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, which he plans to distribute through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

"Excited pa naman sana ako sa turn-over ng 57,600 test kits mula sa aking kaibigan na si Jack Ma para sa Manny Pacquiao Foundation ngunit minabuti kong manatili sa bahay," added Pacquiao.

(I was excited to turn over 57,600 test kits from my friend Jack Ma for the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, but it would be better if I remained at home.)

Pacquiao disclosed that he was able to take non-FDA approved rapid test kit from South Korea, which showed he was negative for coronavirus.

The Filipino boxer, though, will continue self-monitoring, and will only get a test from RITM once he experiences symptoms.

"Ibang usapan na po kung meron akong kakaibang nararamdaman sa aking katawan. Once I experience symptoms, I am willing to undergo the swab testing for the sake of my family and my country, but I will go through the regular procedure," said Pacquiao, who is also supporting the procurement of medical supplies and test kits to DOH centers in Visayas and Mindanao.

"Naniniwala po kasi ako na marami tayong Persons Under Investigation o PUI na dapat unahin pagdating sa testing."

(It's a different story if I'm experiencing something different in my body. Once I experience symptoms, I am willing to undergo the swab testing for the sake of my family and my country, but I will go through the regular procedure. I believe there are a lot of Persons Under Investigation or PUI that should be tested first.)

Pacquiao hosted Pimentel in his residence for the PDP-Laban fellowship dinner last March 4, which went viral in a video. (TIMELINE: When Pimentel tested positive for coronavirus)

The Philippine boxing legend last saw action in his split-decision win over Keith Thurman for the WBA super welterweight title. – Rappler.com