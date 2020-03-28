MANILA, Philippines – The town of Infanta in Pangasinan recorded its first coronavirus case on Saturday, March 28 – a 75-year-old man with no history of travel to places with COVID-19 cases.

Infanta Mayor Marvin Martinez announced this in a statement on Saturday, March 28, saying that Dr Susan Rita Meriño of the Pangasinan Health Office relayed to him positive coronavirus test result at 8 am that day.

The patient is confined at the Region 1 Medical Center.

The Municipal Health Office is reaching out to people whom the patient had been in contact with, and urged them to go on 14-day self-quarantine, following protocols of the Department of Health.

Based on the Pangasinan COVID-19 Monitoring Report posted on the provincial government's Facebook page, as of 9 am on Saturday, there were 8 coronavirus cases: two in Rosales, two in Malasiqui, and one each in Bugallon, Bayambang, Urdaneta, and Urbiztondo. The Infanta case was not yet reflected on the 9 am monitoring map.

There have been 3 COVID-19 deaths in Pangasinan, where there were 48 persons under investigation (PUIs) for the new virus, and 74,966 persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Nationwide, there are 803 cases as of Friday, March 27, with 54 deaths and 31 recoveries. – Rappler.com