MANILA, Philippines – Some 2,000 solo parents in Makati City will receive financial aid and food packs from the local government to help them during the duration fo the enhanced community quarantine .

Mayor Abigail Binay announced the aid program in a statement, saying the program would begin Saturday, March 28.

The inclusion of solo parents as beneficiaries of Makati's financial assistance program follows earlier announcements that some 6,800 registered tricycle and jeepney drivers would be receiving financial aid.

"Solo parents also need help from the government during this crisis. We are also providing them financial assistance to augment the resources we have made available initially, such as food packs for those whose children are enrolled in our public schools,” Binay said in a statement.

Binay explained that, according to city data, there are 788 registered solo parents in District 1, and 1,261 in District 2, coming from 32 out of the city’s 33 barangays.

The cash assistance and food packs will be delivered to the homes of the parents, so they do not have to go outside for it, though a solo parent ID must be shown to the city personnel making the deliveries.

Binay added, “We assure you that while you are sleeping, your city government remains awake and hard at work to ensure you will be given the assistance you need to get through this crisis. By staying home and cleaning up, instead of going out and risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus, you are making all our efforts worthwhile."

Makati City placed itself under a state of calamity in order for the local government to utilize its quick response funds.

Binay also issued an executive order setting a citywide curfew from 8 pm to 5 am, and ordered inessential establishments such as malls and bars closed for the duration of the ECQ.

As of March 27, there are 803 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, with 54 having died. – Rappler.com