AKLAN, Philippines – Governor Florencio Miraflores Saturday, March 28, cancelled all public transport in the province including, sea traffic in Boracay Island, imposing stricter measures to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

So far, Aklan has 3 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kalibo, Malay, and Libacao, and more than 3,800 persons under monitoring (PUMs), said the Provincial Health Office (PHO-Aklan).

Miraflores said the public transport suspension would not apply to cargo trucks, government and private vehicles under his Executive Order No. 20-B.

Under the amended EO, essential private and public establishments like banks, remittance centers, laundry shops, bakeries, gas and water refilling stations, supermarkets, pawnshops, fast food restaurants, hospitals, clinics, media establishments, drugstores and pharmacies should provide transportation services to employees or workers coming in or leaving their workplaces.

The new guidance issued on March 28 also directed town mayors to refrain from issuing work pass, instead, company identification cards of frontliners will be allowed in border control checkpoints. All work passes issued were also recalled.

Following the news of confirmed coronavirus cases, the governor has issued stay-home orders for at least 600,000 residents in Aklan. They are advised to observe proper hygiene and physical distancing to reduce the spread of pandemic.

The governor earlier shut down schools and non-essential businesses and cancelled all public and private events and gatherings in Aklan to prevent transmissions in communities. Church activities for Holy Week were also cancelled.

“We have to sacrifice by suspending public transport for the next two weeks for public health protection. We are asking your cooperation, follow health protocols of authorities. Stay home,” the governor stressed.

Miraflores said on Saturday that border checkpoints in barangays and towns are also established by law enforcement agencies to restrict movement.

People with home quarantine pass, however, are allowed to leave home to buy medicines and essential commodities. – Rappler.com

