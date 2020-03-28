MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health reported 272 new cases on Saturday, March 28, the highest spike in cases so far, bringing the total number to 1,075.

DOH added that 14 more patients died from the disease, raising the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 68.

Four patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 35. (READ: IN NUMBERS: What hospitals need to treat COVID-19 patients)

On Saturday, Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia announced that he had contracted the virus. (READ: Doctors anxious as high-risk hospitals open doors to COVID-19 patients)

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon under a total lockdown and declared a state of calamity in the Philippines, as cases of coronavirus spiked. (WATCH: Data and facts – what the PH can do to deal with coronavirus)

The total lockdown in Luzon will be until April 12, and Metro Manila until April 14, unless extended or ended earlier depending on the situation. – Rappler.com