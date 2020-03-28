OLONGAPO CITY, Philippines – The city health office here confirmed on Saturday, March 28, Olongapo's first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The patient, a 75-year-old man, is at Baypoint Hospital inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

City health chief Dr Doods Bustamante said the patient was not among the persons under investigation and persons under monitoring who have been placed under the care of the James Gordon Memorial Hospital in the city.

Before he was transferred to the Subic hospital, the man had been confined at a hospital in Metro Manila since March 16 after displaying COVID-19 symptoms, such as sore throat and pneumonia.

Bustamante cited reports reaching him that the man had a mild cough, but was in a good mood in good condition on Saturday.

The city health office has begun tracing the people whom the patient had possibly been in contact with. – Rappler.com