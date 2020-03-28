MANILA, Philippines – Navotas City confirmed on Saturday, March 28, its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus disease, days after the patient died.

The city has 21 persons under investigation and 125 under monitoring for the virus as of Saturday. Earlier, 4 PUIs died, but one’s test turned out to be negative, while the results for the other 3 have yet to be released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

In his announcement through a Facebook Live broadcast, Mayor Toby Tiangco provided very limited personal details about the patient, citing the country’s data privacy law.

He only said the patient was among the persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus in the city. He was brought to the Navotas City Hospital (NCH) on March 24 after experiencing breathing difficulty, and died shortly after he was admitted.

The patient was known to be suffering from tuberculosis.

“Our first COVID-19 casualty lived in a densely populated area,” Tiangco said.

He cited this information to warn residents against ignoring safety measures imposed during the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“It is also where our Task Force NavoDAMPOT apprehends most of the violators of home quarantine. Unless we follow the quarantine rules, we can expect more cases of COVID-19 in our city,” the mayor said.

Urging citizens to stay indoors, he said: “Think of it this way: when you step out of your house, every person you meet has COVID-19. Worse, you can bring the virus back to your home and infect your loved ones.”

Should cases increase in Navotas as exponentially as they do in Italy, for example, Tiangco said, “We do not have the facilities nor the workforce to contain such widespread contagion of the disease.”

The Navotas City Health Office is tracing the person with whom the patient came in contact.

Navotas, a first class city in terms of income, had a population of around 250,000 in the last census in 2015. – Rappler.com