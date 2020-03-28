MANILA, Philippines – Pangasinan officials and the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday evening, March 28, confirmed 4 more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of these cases, one died.

This brings the total number of cases in the northern province to 12, with a total of 4 deaths.

The latest casualty was the wife of the province's first confirmed virus case: a 70-year-old doctor from Bayambang town, who died at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 20. The man's positive test results came out the same day he died.

His wife also died at the Lung Center, due to pneumonia brought about by the virus.

Two women, meanwhile, are under home quarantine after testing positive.

One is a 66-year-old from Asingan with a travel history to London, who arrived in the Philippines on March 11. She felt symptoms the same day, but only sought medical attention on March 22. She is currently stable.

The other is a 75-year-old from Bayambang, with history of travel to Manila. She started feeling symptoms on February 28, was admitted to a hospital on March 13, but was discharged on March 18.

One more case was confirmed in Barangay Obong, Basista town. Timeline of cases

The earlier cases were:

A Filipino-American from Rosales town, 68, who died on March 18; positive test results became available after her death.

The 70-year-old doctor mentioned above.

Two men from Malasiqui town; both under treatment.

A man from Rosales town, 70, the older brother of the Filipino-American who died; in stable condition.

Former provincial board member Raul Sison, from Urbiztondo town, who died Thursday, March 26; positive test results became available only on Friday.

A resident of Bugallon town. His samples were taken at a hospital in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, after he complained of a sore throat. He traveled back to Pangasinan with 5 other persons on Thursday, March 26, without disclosing that he was a Person Under Investigation (PUI) for the virus. His positive test results were known Friday afternoon. Mayor Priscilla Espino placed a lockdown on the patient’s entire village, Barangay Salomague Sur. Authorities are investigating how the patient slipped past checkpoints from Mandaluyong to Bugallon.

positive test results were known Friday afternoon. Mayor Priscilla Espino placed a lockdown on the patient’s entire village, Barangay Salomague Sur. Authorities are investigating how the patient slipped past checkpoints from Mandaluyong to Bugallon. A resident of Urdaneta City, who had recovered and finished his 14-day quarantine before his positive test results became available Friday. He will be in quarantine for another week, said Provincial Health Officer Dr Anna de Guzman, and will be monitored by the Urdaneta City health office.

Two PUIs died waiting for the results of their coronavirus test: