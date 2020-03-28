DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Southern Philippines Medical Center here registered 26 positive coronavirus disease cases, 93 patients under investigation and 3 deaths as of Saturday, March 28.

The SPMC posted these details in its coronavirus advisory website Saturday, but it was later removed.

A hospital official confirmed the figure but added that only the Department of Health national office would issue the proper advisory.

There were no details where the patients came from.

As this developed, Davao Oriental confirmed that it has now two cases, while Davao del Norte said it has “two presumptive cases.”

The Davao Oriental confirmed cases were admitted to Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

In explaining why its cases were considered presumptive, the Davao del Norte government said their results had to be validated by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

“Presumptive positive means that a person has been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but the testing was conducted at the local level (in our case, testing was done in SPMC-Davao). The samples from presumptive positive cases were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (DOH-RITM), Metro Manila for the confirmatory laboratory testing,” the Davao del Norte government said.

In Davao del Sur, Digos City reported 35 PUIs with one death.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announced that the operation of Central 911 was continuing at another site.

The 911 building was shut down and underwent disinfection due to suspicion of contamination.

Sara also ordered the offices at City Hall will shift to a "work from home" scheme and on-call operations starting March 31.

“All employees are ordered to work from home and render services on-call basis. All documents and other materials needed for work to continue shall be transported between residences,” she said.

She said the decision was reached “because of possible cases of PUIs among employees of the City Hall.”

The mayor designated the Almendras gym as document receiving area.

“Departments and offices, whose functions involve the delivery of basic social services, health, sanitation, public safety and security, preparedness and response to disaster and calamities, and/or performance to other vital services must still be in full operation and follow a strict implementation of frequent and proper disinfection, physical distancing, and the wearing of masks,” she added. – Rappler.com