CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Local government units (LGUs) in Northern Mindanao are preparing programs and funds to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak-related lockdowns on vulnerable constituents.

In particular, Cagayan de Oro City (geographically in but administratively independent of Misamis Oriental province) is proposing to earmark P500 million for this. A first class highly urbanized city in terms of income, it had a population of almost 680,000 in the last census in 2015.

It's neighboring province, Bukidnon, is setting aside P700 million. A first class province according to its income, it had a little over one million residents as of 2015.

Cagayan de Oro

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno said on Saturday, March 28, half-a-billion of the city's annual budget of P7.5 billion for 2020 would be realigned to become the relief and economic stimulus fund.

The City Development Council submitted its proposal to the city council, which is expected to tackle it on Monday, March 30.

On top of the P500-million relief and economic stimulus fund, P90 million will be set aside for the medical response of the city.

The aid will come in increments, Moreno said.

The City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) is preparing the system for the distribution of relief food packs to at least 21,000 families. A food pack will consist of 15 kilograms of rice, canned goods, and instant noodles. They will be delivered to the doorstep of beneficiaries.

The CSWD listed the qualified recipients of the food packs:

Vulnerable poorest of the poor

Daily income earners

Indigents

Porters

Scavengers

PUV drivers

Habal-bahal drivers

Pedicab drivers

Taxi drivers

Motorela drivers

Ambulant vendors

Farmers and fishermen

4Ps and Unconditional Cash Transfer beneficiaries

Oliver Egypto, head of the city government's COVID-19 Governance Cluster, said the relief packs to be provided by city hall should not prevent the barangay officials from distributing additional assistance to residents.

Bukidnon

In Bukidnon, the provincial government has alloted 700 million pesos to procure food packs for distribution to poor families whose daily earnings were badly affected by Covid19.

Goveror Jose Maria Zubiri Jr said each poor family listed by the social welfare department as "indigent" but not listed as 4Ps beneficiary will recieve one sack of rice, one box of sardines, and one box of corned beef, which is expected to last them a month.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Northern Mindanao was repacking 73,655 food packs, worth P26 million, to be distributed across the region.

Evelyn Madrio of the DSWD Region X said the relief goods will be repositioned in Maramag and Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, and in Sinacaban and Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental. – Rappler.com