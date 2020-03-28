MANILA, Philippines – Valenzuela City replicated Pasig City's mobile palengke (market) concept to help residents get their food supplies during the lockdown period aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian said they rolled out their mobile palengke on Saturday, March 28, giving credit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto who came up with the concept first.

"@VicoSotto we're rolling it out na. Thanks for your idea!!! We tweaked it a little just to adjust to our terrain na (which) small roads...but the over all concept is the same...thanks for your concept!!!" Gatchalian told Sotto on Twitter Saturday.

Pasig used trucks for its mobile palengke, while Valenzuela used e-tricycles for its narrow roads.

The mobile palengke addresses the problem of large crowds and long queues at the markets and groceries, which can sometimes defeat the purpose of physical distancing.

Gatchalian said they would expand the operations next week if the systems in place work.

Sotto said he also copies some of Valenzuela's best practices, especially its food ration system.

"We continue to copy a number of your best practices as well. Pati yung sa distribusyon ng goods, natututo kami sa inyo. #KopyahanNaTo!" Sotto told Gatchalian.

(Even with the distribution of goods, we learned from you.)

Another common policy for Sotto and Gatchalian – both are not requiring residents to get a quarantine pass for when they go outside.

The mayors said quarantine passes are useless because residents are only allowed to go out for essential task anyway. – Rappler.com