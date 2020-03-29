LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health Center for Health Development for Bicol reported Saturday, March 28, a fourth case of the novel coronavirus in the region.

The 4th patient in the Bicol region is a 60-year-old female from Albay.

Ernie Vera, DOH regional director, said the patient "arrived from Manila on March 10, 2020, and consulted at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) on March 21, 2020. Onset of illness was on March 3, 2020 with cough.”

Vera said that both Regional and Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Units are closely coordinating with the local government unit (LGUs) and hospital for the contact tracing of those who had exposure or had a close contact with the patient.

Following the fourth case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Vera reminded the public to stay home and observe strict precautionary measures

Guinobatan Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco said that the fourth COVID-19 case came from San Rafael village in her town.

She ordered the total lockdown of San Rafael starting Saturday until the second test result of the fourth patient arrives.

Ongjoco said the patient was not showing symptoms anymore and so swabs were taken to determine whether she was free of the virus.

On Friday, March 27, Vera, announced the outbreak of 3 virus cases in Bicol – two in Albay and one in Camarines Sur.

He said that PH766 is a 52-year old male, foreign national, temporarily residing at Albay. He arrived from abroad on March 4.

He was admitted on March 16, 2020 at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, but was discharged on March 17, 2020 in accordance with the established protocol with the instruction to have himself on strict quarantine.

The second patient is PH765, a 50-year old male from Albay. He arrived from Manila on March 13. Onset of illness was on March 9, 2020 with fever and cough.

He was admitted on March 16, 2020 at the BRTTH and was discharged on March 19, 2020 based on protocol, provided he go into strict quarantine

Another patient is PH763, a 48-year old female from Camarines Sur. She arrived from Metro Manila on March 5. The illness started on March 8 with cough and shortness of breath. She consulted at the Bicol Medical Center on March 17.

All patients had no previous exposure to a COVID-19 case, the DOH Bicol said. All 3 cases are mild cases. They are still on strict quarantine until such time that they have been tested negative.

As of Saturday, March 28, the Philippines has 1,075 coronavirus cases, with 68 deaths. – Rappler.com