PAMPANGA, Philippines – Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr ordered on Saturday night, March 28, the quarantine and closure of a private hospital in the city for bringing in a COVID-19 patient and 3 persons under investigation (PUIs) from Quezon City.

In a press release emailed to local media before Saturday midnight, Lazatin said the Philippine Rehabilitation Institute Medical Center (PRIMC) located along Arayat Boulevard in Barangay Pampang had violated its earlier agreement with the city government to admit only COVID-19 patients from Angeles City. (READ: Hospitals report 3 confirmed coronavirus cases in Clark Freeport, Angeles City)

The mayor said PRIMC admitted a COVID-19 patient and 3 PUIs from Quezon City on Friday, March 27 without informing the city government.

“PRI has put the entire Angeles City in danger. Pinalusutan nila tayo ng positive patient na hindi taga rito,” he said. (They snuck in a positive patient who's not from here.)

As soon as he learned about the admission of the patients in PRIMC on Saturday night, Lazatin ordered the deployment of policemen and barangay tanods “to secure PRI and ensure that no personnel or patient will be allowed to go out” of the private hospital.

“All people inside the PRI will be under quarantine,” the mayor said.

Lazatin also ordered the city government’s business permit and licensing division to immediately revoke the business permit of PRIMC.

“The city government will also prepare legal actions against PRI for putting the entire Angeles City in danger. Under my term, hindi na mabubuksan 'yang hospital na 'yan,” he said. (The hospital will not be able to reopen under my term.)

The mayor ordered the police to strictly implement the enhanced community quarantine in the city. (READ: Angeles City imposes 10-hour curfew to minors)

“Wala na pong makakapasok sa siyudad ng Angeles maliban na lamang sa pagkain, medical emergency na hindi connected sa COVID-19 at 'yung iilang nakasaad sa direktiba ng DILG,” he said. (Nothing will be able to enter Angeles City except for food, non-COVID-19 medical emergencies, and exceptions provided for by DILG directives.)

Rappler has asked PRIMC for comments on Lazatin's order through text messages sent to the hospital's mobile number listed on its Facebook page, and through Facebook Messenger. It has not responded as of filing. – Rappler.com