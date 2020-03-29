MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora is placing himself under self-quarantine after one of his staffers tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"In the interest of public safety, I will be going on self-quarantine starting today, March 29, up to April 11, 2020. Rest assured that as your Mayor, I will continue to manage San Juan's day-to-day operations, most especially the medical and social aspects of our battle versus COVID-19," Zamora announced on Sunday, March 29, across his social media platforms.

How is the mayor? Zamora said that he and his coronavirus-positive staffer are not showing any symptoms of the disease.

"I am in perfect physical condition and I have no COVID-19 symptoms at all," he said.

Why this matters: This means limited mobility and restrained management for the mayor who oversees a city with the highest concentration of coronavirus-positive patients in the country. Zamora said that he will continue to provide updates through his social media accounts.

As of Friday, March 27, San Juan City tallied 73 confirmed cases in their jurisdiction. Of them, 10 have died, while 17 have been "discharged" from hospital care. – Rappler.com