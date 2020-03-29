BAGUIO, Philippines – A 55-year-old woman is the 1st resident of Ilocos Sur to be confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Luis Singson said that the woman is from Magsaysay in Tagudin town.

Singson said that she was initially brought to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Tagudin last March 21 after she had lost consciousness.

“Upon history taking, the family denied signs of fever, cough, or any other respiratory symptoms,” said the governor. (READ: New PH coronavirus cases spike by 272, total now at 1,075)

A doctor with the same surname as the governor, Dr. Singson, said the initial diagnosis of the attending doctor was a transient ischemic attack (TIA) because of the lack of respiratory symptoms.

A TIA, according to Mayo Clinic, is "a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage."

The patient was first brought to Lorma Hospital in La Union. But the hospital was already full so she was brought to Bethany Hospital, also in La Union, where the initial diagnosis was also TIA.

Dr. Singson said that while in that hospital, the relatives confided that she was also suffering from cough and colds since March 18. The woman was declared a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19, and was tested.

Later, it would also be learned that one of her sons had come home from South Korea, passing through the US, last March 8, and that the son was coughing, and having a fever while in Tagudin. The son eventually went back to the US. His mother's test results came back on Saturday, March 28, showing that she was positive.

“In line with this, the entire barangay of Magsaysay, Tagudin is hereby placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine or lockdown, thus no one will be allowed to enter and exit the said barangay,” said Governor Singson.

“Further, an extensive contact tracing shall be conducted in relation to the patient, and finally, all residents of Magsaysay are strictly mandated to go into home quarantine,” he added. – Rappler.com